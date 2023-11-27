Top Rank won the promotional rights for the vacant WBA featherweight world title fight between Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford. TR offered an amount of US$ 317,500.00, while giving three possible options of date and place to make the fight. The first is February 16 in New York; the second is February 17 in Riyadh; and the third is March 2, in New York.

Matchroom Boxing also participated in the bidding, offering US$ 255,555.55 in the bidding that took place through Zoom this morning.

Kholmatov and Ford are the top two rated 126-pounders and will contest the world title that was recently vacated due to former champion Leigh Wood’s move up in weight.