November 27, 2023
Boxing News

Ali-Walsh conqueror Akale returns Dec 9

Super welterweight Sona Akale (8-1, 4 KOs), also known as Slink Proper, will headline a boxing card on October 9 at Element Gym in St Paul, Minnesota. , on Saturday, December 9. His opponent will be Tray Martin (3-6, 2 KOs) in a six rounder. Akale made headlines in August when he upset Nico Ali-Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, in a nationally televised fight in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Slink earned a lot of respect last summer for his victory, but in boxing it’s all about what have you done lately,” said trainer Quincy Caldwell. “Slink has a chance on this card to prove he’s ready to be scheduled regularly for boxing’s primetime.”

Top Rank wins WBA Kholmatov-Ford purse bid

