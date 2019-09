Unbeaten former European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel (19-0, 13 KOs) has signed a promotional contract with Top Rank, which will co-promote his bouts with SES Boxing. He is ranked #4 by the IBF and #9 by both the WBO and WBC. Kabayel made three defenses of the Euro title before vacating the crown to pursue opportunities stateside. He will make his Top Rank debut on an ESPN platform in either late 2019 or early 2020.