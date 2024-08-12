Featherweight prospect Albert “Chop Chop” Gonzalez (10-0, 6 KOs), the latest power-punching standout from the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, has signed a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank. Gonzalez picked up his third win of 2024 last Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with a third-round TKO over Damian Alcala. His next ring outing will be announced shortly.

“Albert Gonzalez is a ferocious, aggressive puncher, someone I feel is going to be a real force at featherweight and beyond for years to come,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “With Robert Garcia and his team guiding him inside the ring, combined with his natural talent, he has all the tools to become a champion.”