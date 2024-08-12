August 12, 2024
Boxing News

Blair Cobbs Update

Welterweight Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (17-1-1, 10 KOs) is gearing up for a return to the ring before the end of 2024. Cobbs, who is promoted by the legendary Don King, is coming off the most monumental victory of his career, a 10-round unanimous decision victory against multiple division world champion Adrien Broner.

“I’m ready to fight anyone who dares to step in the ring with me,” said Cobbs. “I’ve proven myself against Broner, and now I’m looking for bigger challenges. I want the top contenders, the world champions, and ultimately, I want to destroy Ryan Garcia when he comes back.”

Cobbs’ manager Greg Hannley is working diligently with Don King to secure Cobbs’ next big fight. “We’re in close discussions with Don King to determine the best path forward for Blair. He’s on the cusp of major opportunities, and we’re committed to making the most strategic moves for his career.”

“I’m more motivated than ever,” concluded Cobbs, who trains in Las Vegas with coach Justin Gamber. “I want to destroy Ryan Garcia when he returns to the ring. I’m going to put a beating on that boy if we ever fight. I’m not backing down from anyone. This is my time, and I’m ready to show the world what I’m capable of.”

Wooooooooooooo!

Top Rank inks Chop Chop Gonzalez
Karpency cruises in 40th fight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • “I’ve proven myself against Broner”
    – Add “washed up” before the name “Broner”.
    – AB = About Busted………

    Reply

  • He beats up on some old broke dick and suddenly
    becomes relevant. “Only In America”

    Reply
    • >