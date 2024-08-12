Former WBC and WBO light heavyweight title challenger Tommy Karpency (31-8-1, 19 KOs) won a unanimous decision over rugged cruiserweight Joe Jones (14-12-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio. Karpency dropped Jones with a straight left / right hook combination in the third round. Jones weathered the storm and had his moments throughout the bout. The win marked Karpency’s 40th professional fight as he plans to compete at light heavyweight.

In other action, local junior middleweight Danny Rosenberger (20-9, 10 KOs) picked up his 20th pro win via an eight round majority decision over a game Gabriel Escalante (14-3, 7 KOs). The victory extended Rosenberger’s unbeaten streak to 15 straight.

More results:

Cody Wilson SD6 over Chris Hatley, Jr. Middle

Brandon Vega UD6 over Giovanni Gutierrez, Lightweight

Julius Thomas TKO2 over Kameeko Hall, Super Lightweight

Devon Young TKO2 over Ryan Caldwell, Super Lightweight