New seven-year deal runs through 2025 and includes 54 exclusive live Top Rank on ESPN events per year

ESPN and Top Rank today announced the most comprehensive, exclusive rights agreement in the history of boxing. This new seven-year deal runs from 2018 to 2025 and includes 54 events per year, as well as a full offering of exclusive shoulder programming, classic fights and studio content.

The 54 live events include 18 boxing events on ESPN, 12 exclusive, prime time events on ESPN+, 24 premium international events on ESPN+, and undercard coverage of all 54 events on ESPN+