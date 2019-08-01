Two and a half weeks before headlining in his hometown of Ludwigshafen, Germany, unbeaten IBF #13 super middleweight Leon Bauer (16-0-1, 9 KOs) has pulled out of his fight against Luke Blackledge (26-8-2, 9 KOs). Bauer suffering from an inflamed wisdom tooth had to undergo a dental procedure and may not train for up to 14 days.

“This is doubly painful for me,” said Bauer. “I was ready and I was very happy about the fight. I’m especially for sorry for the many fans. Something can always happen to anyone, but this is very unfortunate so close to the fight. I hope I am soon fit again and return as soon as possible and still fight at home this year.”

A super middleweight clash between IBF #3, WBA #5, WBO #7, WBC #11 Vincent Feigenbutz (30-2, 27 KOs) and unbeaten Cesar Nunez (16-0-1, 8 KOs) will now headline the August 17 show at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle.