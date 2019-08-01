WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards %1-1, 6 KOs) will make the second defense of his world title against his mandatory challenger Julio Cesar “El Rey” Martinez (14-1, 11 KOs) at The O2 in London on the August 31 Lomachenko-Campbell card.

Charlie Edwards: “I believe my boxing skills and the experience that I’ve gained throughout my short pro career will see me through. I expect to have a punch perfect performance.”

Julio Cesar Martinez: “I’ll be taking that famous green and gold belt back to Mexico with me. I have already knocked out one Brit (Lee Selby) and on August 31 I will make it two.”