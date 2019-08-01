August 1, 2019
Cusumano, Ortiz headline in Rhode Island

CES Boxing returns next Friday (August 9) to Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island. Reigning NBA heavyweight titleholder Juiseppe Cusumano (18-2, 16 KOs) of Sicily looks to add another belt to his collection when he battles “The Gentle Giant” Steve Vukosa (11-1, 4 KOs) of nearby Quincy, MA, in the eight-round main event for the vacant WBC USNBC crown.

In the co-main event, WBC Youth lightweight titleholder Jamaine Ortiz (11-0, 6 KOs) of Worcester, MA, puts his unbeaten record on the line in an eight-round showdown against French challenger Romain Couture (8-1-1, 4 KOs), who makes his United States debut.

