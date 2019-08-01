CES Boxing returns next Friday (August 9) to Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island. Reigning NBA heavyweight titleholder Juiseppe Cusumano (18-2, 16 KOs) of Sicily looks to add another belt to his collection when he battles “The Gentle Giant” Steve Vukosa (11-1, 4 KOs) of nearby Quincy, MA, in the eight-round main event for the vacant WBC USNBC crown.

In the co-main event, WBC Youth lightweight titleholder Jamaine Ortiz (11-0, 6 KOs) of Worcester, MA, puts his unbeaten record on the line in an eight-round showdown against French challenger Romain Couture (8-1-1, 4 KOs), who makes his United States debut.