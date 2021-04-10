Judges for the WBO light heavyweight world title fight between Joe Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov will be David Sutherland (OK), Pat Russell (CA), Gerald Ritter (OK). The referee is Gary Ritter.

Judges for the IBF junior bantamweight world title bout between Jerwin Ancajas and Jonathan Rodriguez will be Tom Paolillo (NY), Tom Schreck (NY), and Don Trella (CT). The referee is David Fields.

Judges for the welterweight clash between Jaron Ennis and Sergey Lipinets are Glenn Feldman (CT), Don Trella (CT), and Fernando Villarreal (CA). The referee is Arthur Mercante.

Judges for the WBA welterweight title eliminator between Eimantas Stanionis and Thomas Dulorme are Tom Carusone (CT), Frank Lombardi (CT), Steve Weisfeld (NJ). The referee is Harvey Dock.