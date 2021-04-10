By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (3-0, 3 KOs) stopped Jack Maris (2-1, 0 KOs) in round one at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia on Saturday. Referee Paul Tapley saved 6’9 Maris from further punishment at 2:50.
“It feels amazing, it feels fantastic to be back,” Huni said. “It is what it is. It’s out of my control. I did all the hard work. There’s no pressure.” Huni is 2019 amateur world championship bronze medalist.
In other action, super welterweight Ben Mahoney (11-0, 6 KOs) outscored Kris George (14-3, 6 KOs) to capture the vacant Australian title in a closely contested bout. Scores 95-94, 96-93, 95-94.
Welterweight Andrew Hunt (8-0-1, 4 KOs) outworked Ben Kite (18-5-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds to capture the Australian crown by scores of 96-94, 96-95, 97-94.
In an Australian light heavyweight championship bout, Leti Leti (16-1, 12 KOs) outpointed Conor Wallace (7-1, 5 KOs) over ten rounds by scores of 95-95, 96-94, 98-93.
Brisbane-based lightweight Sam Goodman (8-0, 4 KOs) outscored Daniel Carr (3-7, 1 KO) by scores of 60-52, 60-54, 60-54.
The stoppage was premature.
Neither boxer looked like they will go onto worry any serious heavyweights.
Huni might get some success as a cruiserweight. Forget heavyweight
Huni’s young enough to progress, but could do with a few fights overseas. Mahoney could be Commonwealth title material.
Mick I agree – he’s only 22 yrs old and 108kG (so not sure where the cruiser weight comments are coming from) he has a big Pacific Islander frame and will fill out more that’s certain. He’s got decent amateur experience and like you said get a few fights with some over seas talent and he’ll go alright as a heavyweight.