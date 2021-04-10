April 10, 2021
Fury-Joshua Update

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took to social media to give an update on the big fight that’s taking forever to finalize. The showdown with WBA/IBF/WBO champ Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

“Just got some big news,” said Fury. “Three or four big offers on the table. Interest from Saudi Arabia, my gypsy brothers in Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russia, America, England…there’s some big, big offers on the table. I’m going to go through them on Sunday and then hopefully get this big fight on and let me smash this big dosser, big unless dosser let me say. Cause when I get him, I’m gonna give him that [makes fist], you big dosser.”

Ebanie Bridges: When I fight, I’m there to hurt you

