Todo listo para el regreso del Perro Angulo en Atlanta Todavía quedan algunas entradas para la cartelera del sábado por la noche en el Center Stage de Atlanta. El Prestige Advisory Boxing Group contará con el ex campeón mundial Alfredo Angulo, el invicto artista del nocaut de peso pesado Raphael Akpejori, los luchadores invictos Peter Dobson, Patrick Harris, el favorito local Quatavious Cash y la invicta ex ganadora del concurso mundial de Miss Bikini Avril Mathie en peleas separadas. Los boletos cuestan $100, $250 y $500 y se pueden comprar en www.ticketmaster.com. Briedis-Opetaia para el 2 de julio en Australia Canelo dice que GGG es el siguiente, luego Bivol

