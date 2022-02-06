Thurman vence a Barrios en su regreso El ex campeón mundial unificado de peso welter Keith “One Time” Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) anotó una decisión unánime en doce asaltos sobre el ex campeón superligero Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) el sábado por la noche dentro del Michelob ULTRA Arena en el Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino en Las Vegas. Luego de un descanso de 31 meses, Thurman destruyó progresivamente el mismo juego de Barrios, pero nunca estuvo cerca de obtener un paro. Las puntuaciones fueron 117-111, 118-110, 118-110. Eubank Jr: Quería castigarlo Bam Bam Rodriguez vence a Cuadras por el cinturón supermosca del WBC

