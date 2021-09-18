September 18, 2021
Boxing Results

Thor TKOs Larratt in one

In the latest installment of boxing’s hottest trend, the celebrity clash, Game of Thrones star and “2018 World’s Strongest Man” Thor “The Mountain” Bjornsson scored a first round TKO over arm-wrestling legend Devon Larratt at the Sport Society in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The 6’9, 323lb Bjornsson, 32, was way more polished than debuting 47-year-old Larratt. The bout was stopped quite prematurely by the referee after Larratt got a bloody nose in the first round. Time was 2:40.

This was Thor’s third time in the ring. His first two appearances were against legit pro boxers Steven Ward (13-1, 4 KOs) and Simon Vallily (17-3-1, 7 KOs). He is targeting a showdown with rival strongman Eddie Hall.

Kash Ali stops Gorst, Frank tops Windle
Oosthuizen wins majority decision against Mwanza

    • >