In the latest installment of boxing’s hottest trend, the celebrity clash, Game of Thrones star and “2018 World’s Strongest Man” Thor “The Mountain” Bjornsson scored a first round TKO over arm-wrestling legend Devon Larratt at the Sport Society in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The 6’9, 323lb Bjornsson, 32, was way more polished than debuting 47-year-old Larratt. The bout was stopped quite prematurely by the referee after Larratt got a bloody nose in the first round. Time was 2:40.
This was Thor’s third time in the ring. His first two appearances were against legit pro boxers Steven Ward (13-1, 4 KOs) and Simon Vallily (17-3-1, 7 KOs). He is targeting a showdown with rival strongman Eddie Hall.
I hope boxing never again reaches the lowly depths of that PPV freakshow that was all YouTubers against TikTokers. They are trying really hard.
Thor looked super strong but a few body shots would take him out easily.
Was this a real bout, or just an exhibition?
Thor down to 323? I doubt it. That’s about 100 lbs. less than his WSM weight.
He did lose 100 pounds. He competed at WSM at like 430 pounds easy. He’s also openly said hes lost over 100 pounds. It shows too.