In the latest installment of boxing’s hottest trend, the celebrity clash, Game of Thrones star and “2018 World’s Strongest Man” Thor “The Mountain” Bjornsson scored a first round TKO over arm-wrestling legend Devon Larratt at the Sport Society in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The 6’9, 323lb Bjornsson, 32, was way more polished than debuting 47-year-old Larratt. The bout was stopped quite prematurely by the referee after Larratt got a bloody nose in the first round. Time was 2:40.

This was Thor’s third time in the ring. His first two appearances were against legit pro boxers Steven Ward (13-1, 4 KOs) and Simon Vallily (17-3-1, 7 KOs). He is targeting a showdown with rival strongman Eddie Hall.