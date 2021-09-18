September 18, 2021
Boxing Results

Kash Ali stops Gorst, Frank tops Windle

Heavyweight Kash Ali (20-1, 11 KOs) successfully defended his IBF European title by seventh round TKO against Roman Gorst (7-2, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at Ponds Forge Arena in Sheffield, England. Ali handily won the first seven rounds and connected a big right hand to Gorst’s jaw in round seven that possibly broke Gorst’s jaw. His corner stopped the fight after the round.

Flyweight Tommy Frank (14-2, 3 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Matt Windle (6-4-1, 0 KOs) for the vacant British title. Franks dropped Windle in round two and went on to win 118-109, 117-110, 117-111.

