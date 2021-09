Sunday FS1 Weights from Bakersfield Maliek Montgomery 126 vs. Aleem Jumakhonov 125.6

(WBC USNBC silver super featherweight title) Omar Juarez 142 vs. Jairo Lopez 141

Angel Barrientes 121.4 vs. Victor Torres 121.6

Juan Muro 124 vs. Nicholas Rubalcado 123.4

Demler Zamora 130 vs. Richard Barnard 130.8 Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, California

Promoter: TGB Boxing

TV: FS1 Kash Ali stops Gorst, Frank tops Windle

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.