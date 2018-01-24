Tewa Kiram Ready for U.S Debut vs. Matthysse

By Miguel Maravilla

Undefeated welterweight Tewa Kiram (38-0, 28 KOs) of Thailand will be making his U.S debut this Saturday night at the Forum in Inglewood, California as he takes on former interim WBC super lightweight champion Lucas “La Máquina” Matthysse (38-4, 35 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the vacant WBA welterweight title live on HBO Boxing After Dark. We spoke to Kiram as he talked about his big opportunity against Matthysse.

“I have been waiting 8 years to fight for a world title and come Saturday I will show what I’m about,” Kiram told Fightnews.com®.

Having trained in his native Thailand, Kiram held camp and has trained like never before in preparation for his upcoming title shot.

“I have trained really hard for this fight and now I am ready,” Kiram on his preparation.

Kiram comes into this fight as the unknown fighter as he won a unanimous decision over Ramadhani Shauri in his last fight this past July in Thailand. The most notable names on his resume include former world title challengers Randy Suico and Kaizer Mabuza. Having fought once in Laos, Kiram has fought all of his other fights in Thailand as he will now be making the step up in competition.

“I come to this fight unknown but in the ring I can be a fighter, a boxer, I’m a versatile boxer,” Kiram explained.

For his opponent the “Machine” Matthysse he is coming off a stoppage over Emmanuel Taylor this past May. Kiram knows what he is up against in taking on the slugger who has been in with former world champions Zab Judah, Devon Alexander, Danny Garcia, Viktor Postol and has wins over former world champions Humberto Soto, Lamont Peterson, and Ruslan Provodnikov.

“Matthysse fights aggressively. I know he will come to fight,” Kiram on Matthysse.

This will be one big stage for Kiram as not only will he be making his U.S debut but also on the major network of HBO which has seen its fair share of unknown fighters debut only to triumph and go on to big things.

“I am very happy to be fighting on HBO and for a world title,” Kiram said.

Most recently to do so was fellow Thai Sor Rungvisai as he is coming off 2 major victories over Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, a decision back in March in a 2017 Fight of the Year candidate and 2017 K.O of the Year in the rematch this past September.

“I am really proud of my countryman Rungvisai and I look forward to making my statement,” Kiram said.

Now Kiram will have his opportunity to make a name for himself and follow his countrymen Rungvisai in representing Thailand as boxing world champions. Thailand has had its tradition of producing boxing champions which include Hall of Famer Khaosai Galaxy, and other notable champions. Since Rungvisai’s two major wins, the most notable win by a Thai fighter in U.S soil was Saman Sojaturong’s knockout win over Chquita Gonzalez in the 1995 Ring Magazine Fight of the Year as both fighters were knockdown twice. I clearly remember watching that memorable fight on a pay per view which was held at the Forum.

“It’s an honor to be fighting at the Forum the same place where Saman Sorjaturong beat Chiquita Gonzalez,” Kiram stated.

The 25 year old Kiram looks determined to make his statement as he hopes to be the next world champion to come out of Thailand.

“I look forward to bringing back the title to Thailand after I beat Matthysse!”

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla