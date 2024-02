Teofimo, Ortiz Workout Pics Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) and Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) hosted their public workouts today ahead of their showdown for Lopez’s WBO junior welterweight world title this Thursday on ESPN at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Weights from Nashville, Tennessee Like this: Like Loading...

