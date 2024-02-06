By Joe Koizumi

The unbeaten Shigeoka brothers will make their second defenses on the same bill in Nagoya, Japan, on March 31. WBC minimum champ Yudai Shigeoka (8-0, 5 KOs), 26, will risk his belt against Filipino ex-titlist Melvin Jerusalem (21-3, 12 KOs). Also, IBF 105-pound ruler Ginjiro Shigeoka (10-0-1NC, 8 KOs), 24, will put his belt on the line against Filipino puncher ArAr Andales (14-2-3, 6 KOs).

Jerusalem dethroned Shigeoka’s senior stablemate WBO champ Masataka Taniguchi with a single shot in round two a year ago, but the Filipino forfeited his belt to Oscar Collazo via TKO route (recorded as a KO due to the Californian rule) last May. For Yudai, it will be a good opportunity to avenge Taniguchi’s shocker.

Another Filipino challenger Andales previously fought here twice, both ending in a technical draw with Tsubasa Koura and Wilfredo Mendez due to a headbutt. Ginjiro, however, said, “I’ll take care of any head collision, before which I’ll sink Andales.” Shigeoka brothers are both short but hard-punching southpaws.

The headliner of this event will be a rematch between ex-champ Tomoki Kameda (40-4, 22 KOs) and South African Lerato Dlamini (20-2, 11 KOs) over twelve. Tomoki had dropped a hairline split decision to Dlamini after twelve sizzling rounds of the IBF eliminator last October.

Also, there will be four more bouts of Matchroom’s middleweight tournaments on the undercard.