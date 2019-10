Telemundo Weights from Kissimmee, FL

Yomar Alamo 139.4 vs. Antonio Moran 139.4

Emmanuel Morales 136.4 vs. Arturs Ahmetovs 136.6

Frederick Lawson 151.4 vs. Carlos Velazquez 148.6

Luis Melendez 127.6 vs. Christian Esquivel 131.6

Jose Ocasio 112.6 vs. Gabriel Bernardi 115

Jostin Ortiz-Maysonett 125.6 vs. Rheno Nieto 124

Deron Thompson 142.6 vs. Ivan Reyes 140

Dominique Francis 123.8 vs. Isau Dueñez 122.6 Venue: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: Telemundo Big test for “Pollo” Aguilar on Oct 12 Shields-Habazin final press conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.