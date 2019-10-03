Zanfer Promotions returns to the Casa Zonkeys in Tijuana on October 12 with Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (14-0, 13 KOs) taking on Francisco “Franky” Cuadrado (11-0, 8 KOs) in an attractive clash of unbeaten junior welterweights.



Aguilar, a native of Ensenada, has great power in both hands and recorded 11 first round knockouts. Cuadrado, was born in Venezuela but has spent his entire career in Mexico and all but one of his professional fights were in Tijuana, so the fan support will be divided.