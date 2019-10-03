Zanfer Promotions Boxing News Ad
October 3, 2019
Boxing News

Big test for “Pollo” Aguilar on Oct 12

Zanfer Promotions returns to the Casa Zonkeys in Tijuana on October 12 with Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (14-0, 13 KOs) taking on Francisco “Franky” Cuadrado (11-0, 8 KOs) in an attractive clash of unbeaten junior welterweights.
Polloaguilar Oct12
Aguilar, a native of Ensenada, has great power in both hands and recorded 11 first round knockouts. Cuadrado, was born in Venezuela but has spent his entire career in Mexico and all but one of his professional fights were in Tijuana, so the fan support will be divided.

Telemundo Weights from Kissimmee, FL

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>