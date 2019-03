Unbeaten three-class champion Kosei Tanaka (13-0, 7 KOs) retained his WBO flyweight belt by unanimous decision in a slugfest against grudge rival and former WBA 108-pound titlist Ryoichi Taguchi (27-4-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday in Gifu City, Japan. Tanaka won by scores of 119-109, 117-111, 117-111.

More to come…