Keeps Japan’s 105lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Don’t you remember three-time unsuccessful world challenger Lion Furuyama? The iron-chinned southpaw puncher failed to win the world 140-pound belt, losing to Antonio Cervantes in Panama in 1973, Perico Fernandez in Roma in 1974 and Saensak Muangsurin here in Tokyo in 1976. The long-time unsung manager and handler Furuyama, now 75, found his second career fully bloomed this night, as his protégé WBA #4 Yuni Takada (13-8-3, 6 KOs), 104.75, kept his Japanese national minimum belt by defeating his grudge rival WBO #13 Katsuki Mori (11-3, 2 KOs), 105, by a unanimous decision (all 97-92) over ten hard-fought rounds on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Also, another Lion prospect Kai Watanabe acquired the vacant Japanese youth 130-pound belt on the undercard (to be reported separately).

Takada, a late bloomer, had upset then highly world rated Mori via unexpected fifth round stoppage in November last year. Mori dropping out of the world ratings, Takada was given an opportunity to fight for the vacant national belt, stopping Shuri Hasebe to become a champ this July. In his second defense Takada caught Mori with a vicious right uppercut, dropped him badly, but Mori came back hard to almost turn the tables down the stretch. Takada’s accumulation of points in early rounds (49-46 twice, 50-45 after the fifth) paid off to overcome the last surge of the game and gallant challenger and save his national belt. It was a sizzling see-saw battle.

Promoter: Hachioji Nakaya Promotions in association with Ohashi Promotions.

BoxRec: Lion Furuyama

