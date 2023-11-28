November 28, 2023
Boxing News

DKP boxing event to stream FREE

Don King will be giving boxing fans an early Christmas gift on Saturday, December 2 with the “People’s Championship Boxing” event featuring five big title fights. The main event will be Ian Green vs Vaughn Alexander for the WBA Continental North America middleweight title. For the first time in boxing history a live professional boxing event will be streamed on four major social media platforms for FREE!

The fight card, which will be at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai, will air live at 7 pm ET on the following platforms:

Youtube: youtube.com/@DonKingProductions
Instagram: donking_official
Facebook: facebook.com/donkingproductionsinc
X: twitter.com/DonKingPrdctns

Plus the fight card will be streamed on:
Donking.com
Itube247.com
Fite.tv

