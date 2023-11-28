All Star Boxing returns this Friday with an international show from Panama City, Panama. In the main event, world ranked welterweight contender WBA #11 WBO #11 Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas (26-1-1, 18 KO’s) of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico against Ecuadorian Marlon “La Furia” Aguas (14-1, 9 KO’s) in a 10-round clash. The bout will air live from Coliseo de Combates in Panama City, Panama at 9PM / EDT on ESPN+ and ESPN Knockout.

In the co-main event, All Star Boxing’s newest member and WBO Latino flyweight female champion #10 Eveling “La Colocha” Ortega (6-4 2 KO’s) of Acopaya, Nicaragua makes a quick return to the ring after a month off to face Yanissa “Reckless” Castellon (3-1) of Guatemala City but now residing in Panama City in a 6-round battle.

The night action continues with World ranked jr flyweight contender WBC #10 WBO #13 Azael “Candelilla” Villar (19-2-4 15 KO’s) of Panama City, Panama faces former WBA gold minimumweight champion Ricardo “Ricky” Astuvilca WBO #15 (23-1 5 KO’s) of Lima, Peru in a 10-round battle.

WBA gold super middleweight champion #4 ranked Uwel Hernandez (15-1 9 KO’s) of Cuba by way of Germany makes his first defense of the gold title he claimed in the last show aired from Panama August 4th. He defends against slugger Alexi Rivera (11-3 8 KO’s) of Barranquilla, Colombia in a 12-round contest.

Kicking off the TV Portion is a clash of undefeated prospects fighting for the vacant WBA Fedelatin light heavyweight title. Former WBC Fecarbox champion Yunior “BroncoMan” Menendez (8-0 6 KO’s) of Cuba by way of Panama City, Panama takes on his toughest challenge to this date, facing off against Colombia Heyder “Hitman” Solis (8-0 6 KO’s) over 8 rounds.

In other non-televised undercard bouts, 17-year-old Alex Bray (2-0 2 KO’s) of Melbourne, FL fights the always competitive Alcibiades Ballesteros (2-6-2) of Los Santos, Panama in a 6 round clash. Pedro Veita of Cuba will make his pro debut against Eric Pino (0-1) of Venezuela.

7 Total bouts complete the show. Doors open 7:30PM First Bell 8:00PM. The show is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Top Rank on ESPN+ & Master Promotions.