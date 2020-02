Taduran, Valladares make weight

Pedro Taduran 104.6 vs. Daniel Valladares 103.8

(IBF minimumweight title) Mauricio Lara 129.4 vs. Alejandro Palmero 127

Isabel Millán 113 vs. Luz Elena Aguilar 111.5

Moisés Calleros 109 vs. Javier Clemente 113

Alejandro Espinoza 115 vs. César Morales 114 Venue: Jardín Cerveza Expo, Guadalupe, NL, Mexico

Promoter: Zanfer

TV: Azteca 7 (Mexico) Weights from Mescalero, New Mexico FS1 Weights from Biloxi, Mississippi

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.