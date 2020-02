FS1 Weights from Biloxi, Mississippi

Yordenis Ugas 146.4 vs. Mike Dallas Jr 147

Michel Rivera 134.4 vs. Fidel Maldonado Jr 134.4

Omar Juarez 141 vs. Angel Martinez 139

Raymond Guajardo 159.4 vs. Clay Collard 159

Jesus Alejandro Ramos 146.6 vs. Ramal Amanov 146.8

Deon Nicholson 190.6 vs. Earl Newman 199.6

Burley Brooks 170.4 vs. Melvin Russell 164.6

Michael Coffie 271 vs. Carlos Sandoval 256

Amon Rashidi 146.8 vs. Rynell Griffin 147

Fernando Garcia 122.2 vs. Angel Carvajal 121.2 Venue: Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi, Mississippi

Promoter: TGB Promotions

