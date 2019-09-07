In a clash for the vacant IBF minimumweight title, Pedro Taduran (14-2, 11 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over previously unbeaten Samuel Salva (17-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at Jurado Hall of the Philippine Marine Corp outside Manila, Philippines. Salva, who entered rated IBF #1, dropped IBF #3 Taduran in round one, but Taduran came back to punish Salva in rounds three and four. After round four, Salva was unable to continue and was taken from the ring on a stretcher.

This was the first world title bout between Filipino boxers on Philippine soil in 94 years.