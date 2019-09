Former three-division world champion Jorge Linares (46-5, 28 KOs) returned with a ten round unanimous decision over Al Toyogon (10-5-1, 6 KOs) in a super lightweight contest on Saturday night at the Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan. The 34-year-old Linares won by scores of 100-89, 100-90, 99-90, but he had to work for it.

Linares was coming off a shock first round KO loss to Pablo Cesar Cano back in January.