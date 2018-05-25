Szpilka decisions Guinn in Poland

Former heavyweight title challenger Artur Szpilka (21-3, 15 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over 43-year-old American Dominik Guinn (35-12-1, 24 KOs) on Friday night at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland. Szpilka dropped Guinn in round ten, but couldn’t get the stoppage. Spilka ended a two fight losing streak, bouncing back from KO losses to Deontay Wilder and Adam Kownacki. Guinn returned to the ring after a two year layoff following a points loss to Hughie Fury.

In the co-feature, WBC female super middleweight champion Ewa Piątkowska (11-1, 4 KOs) edged Maria Lindberg (16-4-2, 9 KOs) by majority decision over ten. Scores were 96-94, 96-94, 95-95.

Also, heavyweight Izuagbe Ugonoh (18-1, 15 KOs) scored a second round TKO over “Big Fred” Kassi (18-8-1, 10 KOs). Ugonoh rebounded from his first loss against Dominic Breazeale 15 months ago. Kassi is now 0-6-1 in his last seven fights.