May 25, 2018

Szpilka decisions Guinn in Poland

Former heavyweight title challenger Artur Szpilka (21-3, 15 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over 43-year-old American Dominik Guinn (35-12-1, 24 KOs) on Friday night at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland. Szpilka dropped Guinn in round ten, but couldn’t get the stoppage. Spilka ended a two fight losing streak, bouncing back from KO losses to Deontay Wilder and Adam Kownacki. Guinn returned to the ring after a two year layoff following a points loss to Hughie Fury.

In the co-feature, WBC female super middleweight champion Ewa Piątkowska (11-1, 4 KOs) edged Maria Lindberg (16-4-2, 9 KOs) by majority decision over ten. Scores were 96-94, 96-94, 95-95.

Also, heavyweight Izuagbe Ugonoh (18-1, 15 KOs) scored a second round TKO over “Big Fred” Kassi (18-8-1, 10 KOs). Ugonoh rebounded from his first loss against Dominic Breazeale 15 months ago. Kassi is now 0-6-1 in his last seven fights.

FS1 Weights from Biloxi, Mississippi
Berchelt to defend WBC 130lb belt on June 23
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.