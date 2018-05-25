Berchelt to defend WBC 130lb belt on June 23

Zanfer Promotions has announced that WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel Berchelt (33-1, 29 KOs) will defend his belt against former world champion Jonathan Victor Barros (41-5-1, 22 KOs) on June 23 at the Poliforum Zamna in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. It will be Berchelt’s third defense since dethroning popular Francisco “Bandido” Vargas on HBO in January 2017. Azteca 7, La Casa del Boxeo, will broadcast the event in Mexico, and it looks like one of the ESPN outlets will pick up the U.S. rights.