May 25, 2018

Mazion-Pauldo added to IBHOF card

Unbeaten super welterweight Travell “Black Magic” Mazion (12-0, 11 KOs) will face once-beaten Daquan Pauldo, formerly known as Daquan Arnett, (17-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-round fight in the co-main event of the June 8 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y. In the main event, Diego De La Hoya (20-0, 9 KOs) will defend his NABF and NABO super bantamweight titles against Jose “Sugar” Salgado (35-4-2, 28 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

The show will take place during the International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, where “Dr. Ironfist” Vitali Klitschko, Erik “El Terrible” Morales, and Ronald “Winky” Wright will be inducted, along with non-combatants Peter Kohl, Steve Albert, Jim Gray and Lorraine Chargin.

Ancajas, Sultan, Yafai make weight, Carmona heavy
