Jerwin Ancajas 114.8 vs. Jonas Sultan 114.4

(IBF junior bantamweight title)



Kal Yafai 114.8 vs. David Carmona 118.6

Note: The bout will go on as a non-title fight after Carmona weighed a whopping 3.6lbs heavy. Yafai’s WBA super flyweight championship will not be on the line.

Venue: Save Mart Center, Fresno, California

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+