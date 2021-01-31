Steven Butler es derrotado por KO en México El poco conocido peso mediano José de Jesús Macías (28-10-3, 14 KOs) sorprendió al ex retador al título mundial Steven Butler (28-3-1, 24 KOs) el viernes por la noche en Cuernavaca, México. Tras una derrota por el título mundial ante el campeón de peso mediano de la AMB, Ryota Murata, en su última pelea, Butler fue derribado y detenido en el quinto asalto por Macías. Resultados desde Hermosillo, Mexico AMB declara a Manny Pacquiao campeón en receso

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

