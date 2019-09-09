Star Boxing has announced the featured fights for their September 20 card at The Paramount Theater in Huntington, New York. Bantamweight Junior “Bombita” Almonte (12-0, 9 KOs) will be defending his WBC FECARBOX title against Ernesto Garza III (10-3, 6 KOs). Headlining the “Rockin’ Fights” series card will be undefeated local super welterweight Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James (10-0, 7 KOs) in his first main event against Dennis “The Pawnee Express” Knifechief (12-10-1, 7 KOs).
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.