Star Boxing announces fights for Sept 20 card Star Boxing has announced the featured fights for their September 20 card at The Paramount Theater in Huntington, New York. Bantamweight Junior “Bombita” Almonte (12-0, 9 KOs) will be defending his WBC FECARBOX title against Ernesto Garza III (10-3, 6 KOs). Headlining the “Rockin’ Fights” series card will be undefeated local super welterweight Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James (10-0, 7 KOs) in his first main event against Dennis “The Pawnee Express” Knifechief (12-10-1, 7 KOs). Chisora erupts at London press conference Canelo vs. Kovalev on November 2?

