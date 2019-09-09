Multi-division world champion Canelo Alvarez will reportedly challenge WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev on November 2 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. According to ESPN Deportes, the fight has been agreed upon, but is not yet signed. Canelo will be looking to win a world title in a fourth weight division.

Canelo-Kovalev had been on the table before Kovalev’s recent defense against Anthony Yarde and a step-aside offer had even been refused by Yarde. Kovalev knocked out Yarde in round eleven and stated afterward that he wanted Canelo next.

Early odds on the fight have Canelo as a 5:1 favorite. The bout would stream on DAZN.