By Miguel Maravilla and Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

Mexican super bantamweight prospect Jose Salas Reyes (13-0, 10 KOs) of Tijuana disposed of Aston Palicte (28-6-1, 23 KOs) in four rounds. Reyes began at a fast pace as he chased Palicte in the opening round. The pace continued in early on as Palicte began to let his hands go, Reyes adjusted as he boxed. Fighting from the southpaw stance in round three, Reyes showed more offense and backed the Filipino, drawing his attention with a straight left. Reyes let his hands go in the fourth as Palicte could just smile, shortly after a hard left hook from Reyes dropped Palicte as he was up but did not want to continue as referee Allen Huggins stopped the fight at 1:30.

Lightweight Jabin Chollet (8-0, 7 KOs) out of San Diego stopped Michael Portales (3-2-1, 1 KOs) from San Jose, CA in round two of the scheduled six. After a slow first round from both fighters, Chollet found his range in the second with uppercuts and right hands. It was an uppercut and an overhand right by Chollet that stunned Portales and caused referee Robert Hoyle to stop the fight with Portales still on his feet. Chollet earned the TKO victory. Time was 1:58 in round two.

Las Vegas lightweight prospect Demler Zamora (12-0, 9 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Nokolai Buzolin (9-5-1, 5 KOs) of Brooklyn. It was all Zamora as he kept neutralizing Buzolin with his jab and hand speed. Buzolin picked it up in the final round as Zamora pressed, giving the Brooklyn fighter more opportunity to mix it up however it was Zamora the fought the cleaner and better fight in route to a decision win. After eight rounds, all three judges scored the bout 80-72.

Welterweight Deshawn Prather (17-1, 2 KOs) from Kansas City, MO, scored a unanimous decision against Kevin Ventura (12-1, 8 KOs) out of Omaha, NE and “Bud” Crawford’s B&B Academy. Ventura controlled the first three rounds with his jab and an occasional right hand while Prather circled the ring. In the pivotal round four, Prather landed the biggest punch of the fight, a straight left hand that put Ventura on the canvas. Ventura recovered and hurt Prather with a solid right in round five. Ventura also appeared to control round six. However, all three judges scored it 57-56 for Prather who handed Ventura his first defeat of his career.

In the opening bout from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, super featherweight Justin Viloria (3-0, 3 KOs) from Whittier, California stopped Sonora, Mexico’s Pedro Barragan (4-1, 2 KOs) in four rounds. A short right by Viloria sat Barragan down in the second, but he was quickly up and continued to fight. Viloria kept up the pace, attacking Barragan as the referee Robert Hoyle stepped in stop the fight at 41 seconds of the fourth.