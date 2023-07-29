By Héctor Villarreal

Former super world champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno and his wife Rousse Laguna presented a six fight pro boxing event on Friday night at the Centro de Combates in Panama City, to continue their campaign to rescue the Young local talent.

Super lightweights Fernando “Pantera” Martínez (6-2, 2 KOs) and Samir Cuentas (2-3, 0 KOs) starred a very tactical 6-round fight, with Martínez escaping with a majority decision.

The dislocation of the right shoulder of Carlos Montenegro (3-2-2, 0 KOs) exactly one minute into the fight, ended the great expectations of the co-main event, with a TKO victory for Daniel “El Chato” Lezcano (5-2-1, 3 KOs).

Flyweight Angel Bethancourt (3-0, 3 KOs) temporarily moved up to Bantam to stop Marcos Arrieta (0-8) by TKO at 2:45 of round number 2.

On his pro debut, super flyweight Jeffrey Martínez scored a first round knockout (2:55) over Fernando Lorenzo (0-3).

Welterweight sensation, Harvin Aguirre (7-0, 5 KOs) remains undefeated after beating veteran Barnie Argüelles ( 12-13, 8 KOs) at 1:55 of the very first round.

Also on welterweights, Josue Alvarado (4-1, 1 KO) stopped Oriel Bethancourt (0-4) at 0:54 of round number one.

The winners will fight on Laguna Premium Boxing´s next “KO to Cancer” event in October.

