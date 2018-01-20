January 20, 2018

Spence calls out WBC/WBA champ Thurman

“Everybody knows I’ve been waiting on “Sometimes” Thurman. Since I was 15-0 I’ve been calling this guy out and he keeps making excuses. Let’s get it on!” proclaimed IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. after dispatching Lamont Peterson in one-sided fashion on Saturday night in Brooklyn. “I didn’t know I would dominate like that. I expected to get the knockout, but this was a great performance. We were facing a great fighter like Lamont Peterson and we did well in there. I could tell Lamont was wobbling before I got him down. It was just a great feeling to put on a strong performance.

“I want Keith Thurman. He has two of the belts and we both have big names. It’s an easy fight to make and I want it!”

