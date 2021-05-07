Skavynskyi tops Julio Unbeaten welterweight Eduard Skavynskyi (14-0, 7 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over faded former world title challenger Joel Julio (39-6, 33 KOs). Skavynskyi dropped Julio in round five. No scores announced. Friday Morning Boxing on ESPN+

Top Boxing News

