Canelo, Saunders, Soto, Takayama make weight By Jeff Zimmerman at the scale Canelo Alvarez 167.4 vs. Billy Joe Saunders 167.8

(WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight titles) Elwin Soto 107.8 vs. Katsunari Takayama 107.6

(WBO light flyweight title) Kieron Conway 154 vs. Souleymane Cissokho 153.6

Frank Sanchez 237.6 vs. Nagy Aguilera 238.2

Marc Castro 132.4 vs. Irving Macias Castillo 127.6

Keyshawn Davis 138 vs. Jose Antonio Meza 138

Christian Alan Gomez Duran 146.4 vs. Xavier Wilson 147.8

Kelvin Davis 143.8 vs. Jan Marsalek 140.4 Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Promoter: Matchroom

