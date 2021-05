Weights from Philadelphia Rashiem Jefferson Jr. 127 lbs vs. Diuhl Olguin 127.9

Edgar Cortes 117.9 vs. Alexander Castellano 119.6

Shinard Bunch 142.2 vs. Diego Vicente Perez 142.7

Donald Smith 127.2 vs. Jonathan Lecona Ramos 127.3

Mark Dawson 147.5 vs. Rodrigo Solis 147.8

Rasheen Brown 129 vs. Nathan Benichou 129.8

Tahmir Smalls 148.2 vs. David Veras Pena 154

Christian Bermudez 141.3 vs. Joseph Santana 135.2 Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Promoter: RDR Promotions

Stream: bxngtv.com

