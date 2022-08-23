Sims Jr vence a Mino en Orlando, Florida El superligero Kenneth Sims Jr. (18-2-1, 6 KOs) se convirtió en el nuevo campeón intercontinental de la AMB al noquear a Cristian Ruben Mino (22-6-2, 17 KOs) la noche del domingo en el Hotel Caribe Royale de Orlando, Florida . Sims Jr. resolvió la pelea en el quinto asalto luego de mostrar superioridad durante todo el combate. Derribó a Mino una vez en el cuarto asalto y dos veces en el quinto, lo que obligó al árbitro a detener la acción. Abiertas oficialmente las inscripciones para la Convención 2022 de la AMB Pedraza-Commey en Oklahoma lo más llamativo del fin de semana Like this: Like Loading...

