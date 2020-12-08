By Robert Coster
Shuan Boxing Promotion has announced an unprecedented two consecutive days of loaded international boxing action with world championships on the line in the main events for both shows. In all, 17 bouts totaling 144 rounds are scheduled to take place at the Hotel Catalonia Malecon Center in Santo Domingo on December 16th and December 17th.
On the 16th, WBO mini-flyweight champion Wilfredo “Bimbito” Mendez (16-1, 6 KOs) defends against Alexis Diaz (25-2, 17 KOs). The next day, WBA interim junior welterweight champion Alberto Puello (17-0, 9 KOs) headlines against Cristian Coria (29-7-2, 13 KOs).
The full line-ups of the boxing shows are the following:
December 16th
Gregorio Lebron (23-5, 18 KOs) vs Lucian Gonzalez (22-20-6, 6 KOs)
6 rounds,126lbs
Wilson Encarnacion (18-1, 15 KOs) vs Donny Garcia (16-8, 5 KOs)
6 rounds,122lbs
Victor Santillan (8-0, 3 KOs) vs Kelvin Figaro (9-5, 4 KOs)
6 rounds,118lbs
Hector Luis Garcia (12-0, 9 KOs) vs Marco Acevedo (11-7-1, 2 KOs)
8 rounds,130lbs
Edwin De Los Santos (7-0, 6 KOs) vs Pedro Verdu, Venezuela (28-22-4, 22 KOs)
8 rounds, 135lbs
Julio Zegarra (16-0, 10 KOs) Peru vs Jovannie Santiago (13-0-1, 8 KOs)
8 rounds,140lbs
Luis Salazar (14-0,3 KOs) vs Windry Martinez (8-0, 5 KOs)
8 rounds,135bs
Erick Rosa (1-0) vs Byron Castellon (15-13-3, 2 KOs) Nicaragua
10 rounds,105bs, WBA Fedelatin title
Wilfredo Mendez (16-1,6 KOs) Puerto Rico vs Alexis Diaz (25-2, 17 KOs) Venezuela,
12rounds, 105lbs, WBO mini-Flyweight title
December 17th
Neoki Inaba Japan (7-5, 3 KOs) vs. Angelo Munoz (18-17, 11 KOs)
6 rounds,118lbs
Vladimir Baez (26-6-2, 24 KOs) vs Mario Beltre (17-5, 12 KOs)
8 rounds,140lbs
Cobra Suwa (22-13-2, 14 KOs) Japan vs Israel Valerio (15-2, 12 KOs)
8 rounds,140bs
Alfredo Santiago (12-1, 4 KOs) Puerto Rico vs Tony Gomez (13-6-1, 7KOs) Venezuela
8 rounds,135lbs
Nolberto Jimenez (29-9-5, 16 KOs) vs Marvin Solano (23-4, 8 KOs) Nicaragua
10 rounds,122bs
Giovanni Gutierrez (10-1-1, 6 KOs) Nicaragua vs Luis Nunez (9-0, 7 KOs)
122bs,10 rounds
Ranfis Encarnacion (17-1, 12 KOs) vs Tomas Rojas (51-19-1, 34 KOs) Mexico
130lbs,10 rounds
Alberto Puello (17-0, 9 KOs) vs Cristian Coria (29-7-2, 13 KOs) 140lbs,12 rounds, WBA interim world title