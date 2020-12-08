By Robert Coster

Shuan Boxing Promotion has announced an unprecedented two consecutive days of loaded international boxing action with world championships on the line in the main events for both shows. In all, 17 bouts totaling 144 rounds are scheduled to take place at the Hotel Catalonia Malecon Center in Santo Domingo on December 16th and December 17th.

On the 16th, WBO mini-flyweight champion Wilfredo “Bimbito” Mendez (16-1, 6 KOs) defends against Alexis Diaz (25-2, 17 KOs). The next day, WBA interim junior welterweight champion Alberto Puello (17-0, 9 KOs) headlines against Cristian Coria (29-7-2, 13 KOs).

The full line-ups of the boxing shows are the following:

December 16th

Gregorio Lebron (23-5, 18 KOs) vs Lucian Gonzalez (22-20-6, 6 KOs)

6 rounds,126lbs

Wilson Encarnacion (18-1, 15 KOs) vs Donny Garcia (16-8, 5 KOs)

6 rounds,122lbs

Victor Santillan (8-0, 3 KOs) vs Kelvin Figaro (9-5, 4 KOs)

6 rounds,118lbs

Hector Luis Garcia (12-0, 9 KOs) vs Marco Acevedo (11-7-1, 2 KOs)

8 rounds,130lbs

Edwin De Los Santos (7-0, 6 KOs) vs Pedro Verdu, Venezuela (28-22-4, 22 KOs)

8 rounds, 135lbs

Julio Zegarra (16-0, 10 KOs) Peru vs Jovannie Santiago (13-0-1, 8 KOs)

8 rounds,140lbs

Luis Salazar (14-0,3 KOs) vs Windry Martinez (8-0, 5 KOs)

8 rounds,135bs

Erick Rosa (1-0) vs Byron Castellon (15-13-3, 2 KOs) Nicaragua

10 rounds,105bs, WBA Fedelatin title

Wilfredo Mendez (16-1,6 KOs) Puerto Rico vs Alexis Diaz (25-2, 17 KOs) Venezuela,

12rounds, 105lbs, WBO mini-Flyweight title

December 17th

Neoki Inaba Japan (7-5, 3 KOs) vs. Angelo Munoz (18-17, 11 KOs)

6 rounds,118lbs

Vladimir Baez (26-6-2, 24 KOs) vs Mario Beltre (17-5, 12 KOs)

8 rounds,140lbs

Cobra Suwa (22-13-2, 14 KOs) Japan vs Israel Valerio (15-2, 12 KOs)

8 rounds,140bs

Alfredo Santiago (12-1, 4 KOs) Puerto Rico vs Tony Gomez (13-6-1, 7KOs) Venezuela

8 rounds,135lbs

Nolberto Jimenez (29-9-5, 16 KOs) vs Marvin Solano (23-4, 8 KOs) Nicaragua

10 rounds,122bs

Giovanni Gutierrez (10-1-1, 6 KOs) Nicaragua vs Luis Nunez (9-0, 7 KOs)

122bs,10 rounds

Ranfis Encarnacion (17-1, 12 KOs) vs Tomas Rojas (51-19-1, 34 KOs) Mexico

130lbs,10 rounds

Alberto Puello (17-0, 9 KOs) vs Cristian Coria (29-7-2, 13 KOs) 140lbs,12 rounds, WBA interim world title