SHOWTIME Sports will present the rematch between top-rated heavyweight contenders Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora this Saturday, December 22 live on SHOWTIME at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. The event will air live on air and via the networks’ streaming service. Whyte (24-1, 17 KOs) and Chisora (29-8, 21 KOs) will go toe-to-toe once again in a rematch of one of 2016’s best fights, live from London’s The O2 on Showtime Boxing International. The all-British affair between the bitter rivals has been brewing since Whyte narrowly edged Chisora in a back-and-forth slugfest that necessitated a rematch.