Showtime, PBC announce 2018 Schedule

SHOWTIME Sports and Premier Boxing Champions have announced the television lineup for SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING for the first half of the year.

Jan 20 SPENCE vs. PETERSON Brooklyn

IBF Welterweight World Championship

EASTER JR. vs. FORTUNA

IBF Lightweight World Championship

Feb 17 GARCIA vs. RIOS Las Vegas

WBC Welterweight Title Eliminator

BENAVIDEZ vs. GAVRIL II

WBC Super Middleweight World Championship

Mar 3 WILDER vs. ORTIZ Brooklyn

WBC Heavyweight World Championship

CHARLO vs. CENTENO JR.

WBC Interim Middleweight Championship

Mar 10 GARCIA vs. LIPINETS San Antonio

IBF Junior Welterweight World Championship

BARTHELEMY vs. RELIKH II

WBA Super Lightweight World Championship

April 7 LARA vs. HURD

154-Pound World Championship Unification

April 21 BRONER vs. FIGUEROA

WBC Super Lightweight Title Eliminator

GERVONTA DAVIS vs. TBA

May 19 KEITH THURMAN vs. TBA Brooklyn

WBA/WBC Welterweight World Championship

May 19 STEVENSON vs. JACK Canada

WBC Light Heavyweight World Championship

June 9 SANTA CRUZ vs. MARES II Los Angeles

WBA Featherweight World Championship

JERMELL CHARLO vs. TBA

WBC Super Welterweight World Championship

June 16 ERROL SPENCE JR. vs. TBA Dallas

IBF Welterweight World Championship