Wilder promises to KO Ortiz



WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder today made a solemn vow that he’s going to knock out Luis Ortiz when they collide March 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. “Ever since I’ve been a little boy, I’ve always been doubted no matter what,” said Wilder at a SHOWTIME press event. “As a grown man now, I’m still being doubted. I like proving people wrong. There’s nothing like proving somebody wrong. As I see it, I’m 39-0 with 38 KOs. Every time I promise I’m going to knock somebody out, I’ve done that. Come March 3, I promise I’m going to knock him out too!”