Oliveira Jr headlines Feb 23 in Rhode Island

Longtime New England promoter CES Boxing kicks off their 26th year on February 23 at the Twin River Casino located in Lincoln, Rhode Island, with junior middleweight Ray Oliveira Jr. (9-1, 1 KO) headlining for the first time in his career in an eight-round showdown against Edwin Soto (11-2-2, 4 KOs). Oliveira is the son of local legend “Sucra” Ray Oliveira, who headlined a number of events for CES Boxing — including the company’s inaugural show in 1992. Ray Sr. will work his son’s corner.

The co-feature is an eight-round co-main event rematch between female welterweights Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes (18-4-3, 1 KO) and Natasha Spence (8-3-2, 6 KOs), who fought to a draw in December. Also seeing action is popular super middleweight “Mr. Providence” Vladine Biosse (15-7-3, 7 KOs), who fights for the first time in a year and a half against Antowyan Aikens (11-4-1, 1 KO) in a six-round special attraction.